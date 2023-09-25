Chemists said whether it is safe to drink distilled water

Distilled water is a liquid made from ordinary water that has been purified from all impurities, including salts, minerals, organic matter and gases. It is produced by distillation, i.e. heating water to a boil and condensing the vapor.

Distilled water does not contain minerals, has a neutral pH and low electrical conductivity. It is used in medicine to prepare medicines, infusions and injection solutions. It is used in laboratory research and for cleaning electronic components.

Read also: Scientists explain whether it is safe to boil water again

Distilled water is used in the production of cosmetics, beverages, and other products. Sciencenotes reports that distilled water is safe to drink, but it is important to understand its pros and cons.

This water is one of the purest forms of water, free of many pollutants found in other types of water. However, it does not contain minerals such as calcium and magnesium, which are beneficial for health. And it is better not to use it for daily drinking.

"For daily drinking, mineral water or filtered tap water may be more beneficial due to the presence of essential minerals... Drinking distilled water from time to time does no harm, but relying on it as your only source of hydration can lead to mineral deficiencies over time because it lacks minerals such as calcium and magnesium," the report says.

It is also noted that replacing regular water with distilled water can lead to electrolyte imbalances: natural water contains electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, and chloride, which help regulate many bodily functions.

"Drinking distilled water that has been stripped of these electrolytes potentially contributes to electrolyte imbalances, especially when combined with excessive sweating, illness, or other factors," the researchers added. If you want, you can make distilled water at home. Fill a large saucepan halfway with tap water. Place a heat-resistant bowl in the pot, making sure its edge is above the water level. Turn on the stove and cover the pot with the lid upside down so that the top side is on the bottom. Place ice on the lid to create a cold surface.

When the water boils, steam will form, which condenses on the lid and falls into a bowl - this is how you get distilled water.

Earlier, scientists explained whether rainwater is safe to drink.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!