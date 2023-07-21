The hair chelation procedure, also known as chelating wash, is becoming increasingly popular because it can be used to perfectly cleanse the hair with the help of special chelating agents. These agents bind to the minerals and other impurities left on the hair after regular washing and form a cage around them, ensuring that all the excess is easily rinsed away.

It's important to note that chelating hair products differ from deep cleansing shampoo, as the latter is aimed only at externally cleansing the hair from dust, dirt and styling product residues. Chelating agents, on the other hand, fight minerals, pool chemicals and hair product residue that can build up and lead to hair problems.

Hard water minerals such as calcium, magnesium, copper, lead and manganese may not seem like a big deal, but for those without a soft water filter, they can be a problem. Hard water can build up on the hair, making it brittle and dull, so regular chelation can be beneficial.

Also, chelating products help to eliminate residual harsh chemicals from swimming pools that can harm blonde and bleached hair, giving it a green tint. Chlorine, for example, can remain on the hair, even after normal washing.

Residues from hair products such as hairsprays, gels and mousses can also accumulate in the hair, reducing its shine and luster. Regular shampoo can't always remove these residues effectively, so chelation becomes an important procedure to cleanse the hair of excess.

Everyday life can also be harmful to hair, as dust, dirt and grease accumulate on it. A deep cleansing shampoo can loosen the hair, but not always completely remove all mineral buildup. The chelating shampoo helps to solve this problem quickly and effectively.

For those who enjoy seaside vacations, it is important to know that sea salts can accumulate on the hair and interfere with normal hair coloring. Chelation of hair helps to remove these accumulations.

It is not necessary to perform chelating hair washing every day, as it can overload the hair. This procedure should be carried out regularly, but not too often like once a week or less often, depending on the condition of the hair, the use of styling products and water hardness.

