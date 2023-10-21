Getting ready for Halloween: Chefs revealed the secrets of baking pumpkin

Pumpkin is a real find for the hostess in the fall. It can be used to prepare a variety of dishes from soups and porridge to delicious muffins and casseroles.

These recipes will help you create delicious and unusual pumpkin dishes that will appeal to both adults and children, writes TSN. Enjoy the autumn aroma and taste and celebrate Halloween together with exquisite pumpkin dishes.

Secrets of baking pumpkin

Preparing the pumpkin: It is important to cut the pumpkin into equal pieces, not too small and not too big. The thickness of the pieces should not exceed two centimeters.

Salt or sugar: Do not salt the pumpkin before baking. Adding salt can make the product dry. Instead, use sugar, which will form a caramel crust on the pumpkin and give it a special flavor.

Use spices: To enrich the flavor of the pumpkin, add different spices such as chili, turmeric, curry powder, paprika, coriander, rosemary, nutmeg and cinnamon.

Butter: To add juiciness and flavor to the pumpkin, sprinkle shavings of frozen butter over the pumpkin before baking.

Baking Mode: Start baking the pumpkin for the first 20 minutes at 170 degrees and then increase the temperature. Some recommendations include using foil to cover the pumpkin during the first 20 minutes of baking.

Baking with honey: Pumpkin can be baked with honey. To do this, cut the pumpkin into bite-sized pieces, sprinkle with sugar and drizzle with honey. Add rosemary or cinnamon and bake at 200 C for 40 minutes.

Baking small pumpkins whole: You can bake small pumpkins whole, with the skins on. Before doing this, wash the pumpkin thoroughly and pierce it with a fork on all sides. Bake them for an hour at 200 °C.

Recipe for baked pumpkin with parmesan

Ingredients:

Pumpkin - 800 g

Cornstarch - 2 tsp. starch

Vegetable oil - 2 tbsp.

Ground pepper - ½ tsp. pepper

Paprika - 1 tsp.

Dried garlic - 1 tsp.

Salt

Parmesan - 150 g

Parsley - a bunch

Preparation:

Slice the pumpkin into straws and saute it in vegetable oil. Mix the pumpkin with the cornstarch, pepper, garlic, paprika and salt. Place the pumpkin in a parchment-covered mold and place in a preheated oven at 190 °C for 20 minutes. Once baked, sprinkle the pumpkin with the mixed parmesan and chopped parsley.

Recipe for baked pumpkin with apples and raisins

Ingredients:

Raisins - 50 g

Cut pumpkin - 300 g

Two medium apples

Water - 2 tbsp.

Half a lemon

Ground cinnamon

Sugar - 2 tbsp.

Preparation:

Soak the raisins in water for 10 minutes so that they swell. Cut the pumpkin and apples into oblong slices or cubes. Pour the water into the baking dish, add the pumpkin, apples and raisins. Pour over the squeezed lemon juice, add cinnamon and sugar. Bake in a preheated oven at 200 °C for 30-35 minutes.

