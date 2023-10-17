Guests will be delighted: a recipe for mushroom nuggets

These nuggets from Shuba are not only delicious and original, but also available for vegetarians. Serve with your favorite sauce.

Ingredients:

Champignons - 8 pcs.

Water - 120 ml

Corn starch - 40 g

Wheat flour - 40 g

Corn flakes - 50 g

Ground paprika - 1/2 tsp.

Dried garlic - 1/2 tsp.

Salt - to taste

Ground black pepper - to taste

Sunflower oil - 200 ml

Method of preparation:

Detach the mushroom stems from the caps and wash them. Cut the mushrooms into slices.

Pour the corn flakes into a bag and grind them into crumbs, which you pour into a bowl.

Take another bowl and mix the cornstarch with the flour, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. Add the water and mix.

Dip the mushroom pieces into the batter and roll in the cornflake crumbs.

Fry the nuggets until golden brown.

