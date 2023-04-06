Guests will be surprised: how to make 3D Easter eggs for Easter

Do you want to create interesting and unusual Easter eggs? One of the unique methods of coloring is 3D dyeing, which will allow you to make a beautiful embossed pattern on the eggs.

First of all, before boiling, take the eggs out of the refrigerator and let them rest for a few hours at room temperature. This will help to avoid cracks in the shell and you will be able to get a great pattern on your eggs.

So, how do you get 3D Easter eggs? Here's a simple step-by-step guide:

Take the onion skins and chop them finely with a blender; Cut a few sheets of paper into small squares and mix them well with the onion skins; Dip the previously boiled eggs in vinegar, and then roll them in the mixture of paper and onion; Wrap each egg in cheesecloth and tie it with a string to prevent it from getting loose; Wrap each egg in cheesecloth, tie it with a string so that it does not get loose; Spread the rest of the mixture with onion peel and paper on the bottom of the pan, and place the eggs on top; Fill everything with water; Add 80 g of hibiscus tea, 1 tablespoon of salt, and 50 g of vinegar, and mix well; Boil the eggs in this natural dye for 10 minutes and then leave to infuse for another 40 minutes or so to get a bright and unique pattern; After infusion, remove the eggs from the solution and remove the cheesecloth by carefully unwinding the thread; Rinse the eggs under cold water to remove any residual mixture with the husk and paper; Then, use a soft cloth or rag to wipe the eggs and give them a shiny appearance. If you prefer, you can also apply a few drops of vegetable oil to the eggs to make them even shinier.

