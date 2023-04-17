Guests will ask for more: an incredibly tasty salad made from only three ingredients

There are always eggs after Easter. Therefore, we offer an incredible salad, for which we need them.

The salad looks like a small cake. The guests will definitely like it and they will ask for more.

Necessary ingredients:

crab sticks - 200 g;

hard cheese - 150 g;

eggs - 4 pieces;

garlic - 2 cloves;

mayonnaise - 2.5 tbsp. boats

Method of cooking:

To begin with, grate the cheese, and divide the boiled eggs into yolks and whites. Mix the yolks with cheese and mayonnaise, and add a clove of garlic.

Then rub the whites separately, and roll the crab sticks into plates.

Lettuce should be collected in layers:

Layer 1 - spread the crab sheets with cheese-yolk filling.

Layer 2 – Cover the previous layer again with crab sticks and spread with cheese-yolk filling.

You can repeat the previous actions layer by layer. Cover the top and sides of the salad with protein.

The salad should be infused for at least 30 minutes. Bon appetit!

