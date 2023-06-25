Glitter and coloured arrows: three summer make-up options for daring fashionistas

Summer is a time for bright colours and bold decisions. To make it even brighter, try three make-up options that will definitely not leave you unnoticed.

Glitter

Apply glitter to the eyelids to make your makeup look more classic, or you can apply it to the cheekbones if you're not afraid of bold decisions. In any case, you are guaranteed attention.

Coloured eyelashes

This technique will emphasise the colour of the eyes and make them brighter. Blue and green mascara looks fresher than black, so don't be afraid to experiment.

Coloured arrows

Coloured arrows add expressiveness to your eyes and personality to your look. But be careful with the choice of eyeliner colour - for example, red will visually make your eyes look tired and puffy. A universal option is green, which suits all colour types.

