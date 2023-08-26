Giant 'sexually horny' Spanish slugs attack UK gardens (photos)

Excited and hungry giant Spanish slugs are invading British gardens - 11 years after the first major invasion.

Experts say that the Mediterranean invertebrates began appearing on lawns in April this year after emerging from hibernation during the recent hot weather.

Scientists claim that the slugs came out in search of mates and food.

Experts blame the slug invasion on the wet weather that followed a prolonged heatwave.

Paul Hetherington of the conservation organisation Buglife said: "Now the Spanish slugs need to get out and eat.

"When it's dry and hot, they fall into a dormant state and burrow into the ground. When it gets wet again, they come out of hibernation and go in search of food and a mating partner."

They eat meat, plants, and dog excrement, and can eat up to 20 slug pellets before they die.

