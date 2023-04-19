April 20 hybrid solar eclipse: how rare it is and where you can see it

The first solar eclipse in 2023 will take place on April 20 at 07:16 Kyiv time. In addition, it will also be rare - hybrid, that is, the apparent size of the Moon will exactly match the size of the Sun for an observer from Earth.

Hybrid solar eclipses occur about once every decade. In the 21st century, hybrid eclipses account for only 3.1% of all solar eclipses.

What is the difference between normal and hybrid solar eclipses:

In those places where the Moon is at its zenith during the eclipse and, accordingly, has the largest visible size, a total solar eclipse occurs. And in places where the Moon is close to the horizon, its apparent size is slightly smaller than that of the Sun, so there is an annular eclipse.

During a total solar eclipse, you can observe the solar corona, while during an annular eclipse, the Moon covers only the center of the Sun, and a kind of "ring of fire" is formed in the sky. And during a hybrid eclipse, the type of eclipse on its way changes from annular to total and vice versa.

The first solar eclipse of 2023 will be best seen in the eastern Indian Ocean, Australia, East Timor, Indonesia, and the western Pacific Ocean. Residents of Ukraine will not see it.

Where to watch the solar eclipse online:

How long will the solar eclipse last on April 20:

The total phase (total or annular eclipse) will last the longest over the ocean - its duration will be 1 minute and 16 seconds. On Earth, the longest total eclipse will be visible in East Timor, where it will last 1 minute and 14 seconds. The total phase of the eclipse on the Exmouth Peninsula (Australia) will last only a minute.

To find out if the eclipse will be visible where you are, it's a good idea to use the free multi-functional astronomy app Sky Tonight or the dedicated Eclipse Guide app for "eclipse hunters".

With the help of the Eclipse Guide app, you can find out what the nearest eclipse will be visible where you are. Open the app and click on the magnifying glass icon in the upper left corner of the screen. You will see a list of upcoming solar and lunar eclipses.

If you are using Sky Tonight, open the calendar window and select the eclipse date (April 19 or 20, depending on your time zone). You will see a list of events that will take place that day. Select the Hybrid Solar Eclipse event. From the text in the "Information" tab, it is fashionable to find out if the eclipse is visible where you are.

Previously, the European satellite Proba-2 managed to "see" the partial solar eclipse twice, which took place on October 25, 2022.

