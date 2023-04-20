Hybrid solar eclipse on April 20: what it looked like and where you could see it (video, photo)

A solar eclipse is an important event from an esoteric point of view. It can affect the condition of people and the energy fields of the planet. On April 20, humanity could observe a retrograde eclipse, which is considered the rarest.

April 20, 2023, a solar eclipse is a hybrid (total/annular) solar eclipse of 129 Saros that was best seen in the eastern Indian Ocean, Australia, East Timor, Indonesia, and the western Pacific Ocean. The next such eclipse will take place on April 30, 2041.

No solar eclipse was visible in Ukraine in April. Residents of Australia, Indonesia, and East Timor were lucky enough to see it. But they didn't see a hybrid eclipse either - only a total solar one. Hybrid represents a change in ring-shaped and back. It could be observed only in remote areas in the middle of the sea.

On April 20, at 06:17 Kyiv time, the maximum phase of the solar eclipse came. You can watch the eclipse unfold in Australia:

