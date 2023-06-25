Geometric vibrations and marble magic: Top 10 manicure ideas for summer

In 2023, you should pay attention to the colour of the year - pink. After the release of the Barbie film, choose from soft pastel colours to bold fuchsia shades.

Ombré on pink nails is also a trend of the season. It was reported by Sante Plus.

With the help of nail art, you can add originality to even simple designs and colours.

1. Shiny glamour. From transparent shimmer to high glitter. It's all about adding a touch of shine to your pink nails with a stylish ombre effect. This way, you will create the perfect look for special occasions.

2. Floral delight. Paying homage to the beauty of nature by decorating your nails with floral designs will create a more radiant design on your pink nails.

Whether it's delicate roses, cherry blossoms, or bright tropical flowers, these patterns will add a touch of freshness to your manicure.

3. Geometric vibrations. Do you want to create an artistic and avant-garde look? So, feel free to draw geometric patterns (clean lines or abstract shapes) to add a touch of modernity to your pink ombre nails.

4. Marble magic. Marble patterns remain in trend in the world of nail art, especially when combined with magical pink. With swirling patterns and a beautiful combination of shades, the marble inspiration undoubtedly gives an elegant and sophisticated look that is perfect for any festive event.

5. The nude trend. Nude has a chic minimalist side that is very popular. By leaving blank parts on your nails, you can play with different shapes, lines, and patterns to create an eye-catching design.

Find out what manicure you should forget about this year.

