An ingenious trick to remove stains from carpet with a cheap product

Situations when stains from food, drinks, cosmetics or other substances get on the carpet or upholstered furniture are not rare at home.

It is not always possible to contact a professional cleaning company right away. Luckily, there are several tools at hand to help you remove stains on your own.

Vinegar

Vinegar is a versatile cleaning agent that can be used to remove stains of various origins. To remove stains from carpets and upholstered furniture, dilute vinegar with water in a 1:1 ratio. The resulting solution should be moistened with a sponge or cloth. Then gently wipe the stain. After that, leave the solution for a few minutes and then rinse it off thoroughly with clean water.

Baking soda

Soda is also an effective stain remover. To remove stains from carpets and upholstered furniture, sprinkle soda on the stain and leave it for several hours. During this time, the soda will absorb dirt and grease. After that, remove the soda and wipe the stain with a damp cloth.

Hydrogen peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide will help remove stains from blood, wine, coffee and tea. To remove stains from carpets and upholstered furniture, dilute hydrogen peroxide with water in a 1:1 ratio. Dampen a sponge or cloth with the solution and wipe the stain. After that, leave the solution on for a few minutes and then rinse it off thoroughly with clean water.

Shaving cream or foam

Shaving cream can help remove grease and oil stains. To remove grease and oil stains, apply shaving cream to the stain and leave it on for several minutes. Then wipe the stain with a damp cloth.

Lemon juice

Lemon juice can help remove juice, wine and rust stains. To remove juice, wine and rust stains, mix lemon juice with water in a 1:1 ratio. Use the solution to moisten a sponge or cloth and wipe the stain. After that, leave the solution for a few minutes and then thoroughly clean it with a damp cloth or sponge.

Before using any stain remover at hand, you should conduct a test on an inconspicuous area of the carpet or upholstered furniture to make sure that the product does not damage the material.

