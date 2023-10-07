Many of us are used to throwing onion peels in the trash after cooking various dishes. However, few people know that this "waste" can be used to create a healthy and tasty seasoning.

This was reported by Pixel. They noted that onion husks can be used to make your own seasoning for a variety of dishes.

To prepare this seasoning, you will need more husks than you get from one onion, so do not rush to throw away the husks, but create a special container for storage.

Read also: Don't throw away onion peelings: how to turn waste into fertilizer

In addition, the collected husks need to be dried. Scatter it on a baking sheet and place it in the oven. The readiness can be seen when the husks become dry and brittle.

After that, grind the onion husks with a blender and then add salt and pepper to taste. The finished seasoning can be used to marinate meat or other dishes that require a special taste and flavor.

Onion peels, which are considered to be considered waste, can now become a tasty and healthy additional seasoning for your table.

As a reminder, onion peel is an affordable and effective plant fertilizer that contains vitamins A, C, PP, B, potassium, phosphorus, iron, and others.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!