Newspaper and baby cream: what to do so that shoes do not rub

Even if you buy good quality shoes and the right size and do not "fit", it may happen that you can't wear them because they rub. Of course, you can stick your feet with plaster every time and try to tear the shoes apart, but there are ways that can help you soften your favorite shoes or shoes.

If shoes made of leather rub on you, you can "wear" them - put wet socks on your feet and walk around the house in them for several hours. You can use special sprays that help stretch shoes.

In shoe stores and those who repair shoes, you can ask about special pads that allow you to stretch the shoes to the desired shape and size.

Another option to "wear" your favorite shoes is to take thick socks, wet them with alcohol, then put them on and walk until the socks are completely dry. However, alcohol can damage the color of shoes. For suede shoes, take beer instead of alcohol and do the same.

If it's not about the size, but your butt is rubbing, you can gently tap it with a hammer, making the material from which the shoes are made softer. This option is suitable for boots, boots. When you tap with a hammer, place a piece of cardboard or cloth so as not to damage the surface of the shoe or the object on which the shoe rests during the "tap". Some advice treating the back with a candle or soap, or sprinkling it with talcum powder. In this way, the friction between the shoe and the foot is reduced.

Freezing procedure - pour water into the bags with fasteners, and tie them tightly. The bags should be placed in the shoes so that they are exactly in the place where the shoe pressed. Then the shoes with the bags should be sent to the freezer for the night. Frozen water will expand and stretch the shoe. This method is not suitable for lacquered shoes.

Hair dryer - shoes should be heated from the inside with a flow of hot air and immediately sprayed with a spray for spreading. Put the treated shoes on your feet in socks and wear them around.

New shoes can be lubricated from the inside with baby cream (or castor oil) and try to spread the shoes. Then, put crumpled paper or newspaper in the shoes and let them "stretch" for several hours. Wipe off the cream and try on the shoes - they should stretch.

Another way to stretch shoes is to stuff wet newspapers inside them so that they are difficult to remove later. Leave the shoes with newspapers until the paper dries. Try on the shoes, if they are still tight - stuff them with newspapers a few more times.

We remind you that the smell of worn shoes can be unpleasant and embarrassing. There are tried and tested methods to help reduce and eliminate odors from shoes.

