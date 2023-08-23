Functionality and aesthetics: how to design a kitchen

If you intend to update the design of your kitchen shortly, it is useful to know what trends will be relevant in 2023. The main requirements include comfort, functionality and aesthetics. Such a kitchen is ideal for modern people who are always on the move and open to new things.

Fresh trends allow you to combine different materials, such as metal, plastic, wood, glass, gypsum and stone in various combinations. The main thing is to avoid too many accents.

In 2023, natural options will return to the trends, with wooden facades becoming more relevant. Modern materials, finishes, decorative additions and modern appliances will help make the kitchen design stylish, while wood will give the space a lively energy.

You can complement the wooden set with metal details and decorative elements, which makes the interior more sophisticated.

Glass is perfect for creating an airy, light and sophisticated look in the kitchen. There are many options for using glass: from sets with glass elements to panoramic windows and glass decor.

The main trend in modern kitchens is the use of complex combinations of materials. Designers are introducing a combination of wood and concrete, metal and marble, as well as using various combinations of stone, tiles, etc.

When designing, it is important to take into account modern decor styles. You can choose the loft style with its characteristic features, such as brickwork, open communications and natural materials.

Neoclassicism is a style that combines non-warm shades and a lot of light and adds elegance with glass or crystal chandeliers and textile details.

The scandinavian style remains popular due to its simplicity, practicality and clean lines. Minimal furniture, built-in appliances and a limited amount of decor create an atmosphere of harmony.

Finally, modernism is also making a comeback in 2023. It is characterised by its practicality, functionality and conciseness. It includes contrasting colours, strict lines and wooden furniture, as well as glass and metal decor.

