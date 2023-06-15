French breakfast: recipe for toast with strawberries and cream cheese

Transport yourself to romantic Paris with this breakfast toast. The delicate creamy taste of the cheese and fresh berries create an incredible combination.

Ingredients:

- Chicken eggs - 1 pc.

- Almond milk - 60 ml

- Sugar - 40 g

- Vanilla extract - 8 ml

- Cream cheese - 50 g

- Strawberries - 10 pcs.

- Toast bread, slice - 4 pcs.

- Powdered sugar - to taste

Method of preparation:

1. Beat the egg, milk, half the sugar and vanilla together.

2. Mix the cream cheese and the other half of the sugar separately. Spread the bread with the cream cheese mixture, put the sliced strawberries on one slice of bread.

3. Place the second slice of bread on top and press the edges together.

4. Dip the sandwiches into the egg mixture on both sides.

5. Put the oil in a frying pan and heat it over a low heat. Fry the bread for 3 minutes on each side.

