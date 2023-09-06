The theoretical physicist told whether there can be life after death

Sean Carroll, an adjunct professor at the Santa Fe Institute and a professor of natural philosophy at Johns Hopkins University, believes that one should not believe in the theory of life after physical death.

According to Dailymail, the theoretical physicist explained whether there is life after death from a scientific point of view. He believes that it is impossible.

Carroll said that "the laws of physics underlying everyday life are perfectly clear." Therefore, he noted, after a person dies physically, there is no material understanding of how one can continue to live in another world.

Read also: Physicists have calculated that the impact of human activity on the Earth can lead to irreparable climatic chaos

Video of the day

"That's because there are no particles or forces that can hold information in your brain after you die. There is no way that the knowledge of who you were before you died can be preserved after the chemical reaction that defines your life, and I'm not really talking about some kind of immaterial spirit that would somehow remain you even after your body ceased to exist - that's incompatible with the laws of physics," the scientist emphasized.

According to him, the human body is a collection of atoms that obey the laws of nature: "you are not a physical meat sack controlled by a small stream of spiritual energy."

The scientist emphasized that this does not preclude human efforts to lead "good, fulfilling, and meaningful lives," but the answers we seek must be "compatible with how reality works at a fundamental level."

Moreover, he added that there are different ways to talk about the world - and not all of them need to be purely descriptive in a physical context.

Earlier, scientists explained why some people experience déjà vu.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!