Hedgehogs became more sick because of slugs: what happened

The wet weather has led to an extraordinary increase in sick hedgehogs. Ailie Hill, owner of the Pricklebums hedgehog rescue charity, said that slugs are dangerous to animals.

This was reported by the BBC. It was noted that wet weather promotes the reproduction of slugs and snails, which can be eaten by hedgehogs. In turn, this leads to the acquisition of parasites by hedgehogs.

"We never knew it was this bad before," she said.

Hill also stressed that the situation can worsen in autumn, when hedgehogs are actively preparing for winter. According to her, it is important to identify sick hedgehogs. In particular, if someone encounters a hedgehog during the day, they should immediately report it to the rescue service, as these animals are usually active only at night.

In addition to hedgehogs, pigs are also affected. The charity has treated 68 newborn pigs since the beginning of the year. However, more than 40% of them did not survive. Most of them needed treatment for worms.

