Eurovision 2023: bookmakers changed their forecasts after the first semifinal

On Tuesday, May 9, Liverpool hosted the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, featuring 15 performers, 10 of whom made it to the final. According to bookmakers, the Swedish representative Loreen will win the contest. In addition, the rankings have changed after the first semifinal.

TVORCHI duo from Ukraine moved up from fourth place to third. According to bookmakers' forecasts, the probability of Ukraine's victory is 7%. On May 13, the Ukrainian band will perform a song dedicated to the unbreakable defenders of Azovstal - Heart of steel. Sweden and its representative Loreen with the song Tattoo remain in first place. According to bookmakers, the probability of her victory is 44%.

The updated list can be found on the Eurovision World website.

Analysts give the second place to the representative of Finland Käärijä and his song Cha Cha Cha. The singer is favored to win by 23%. France and its representative La Zarra with the song Évidemment moved to fourth place. The probability of her victory is 6%. Spain's Blanca with her song EAEA is in fifth place, with a 4% probability of winning.

As a reminder, 10 countries have been named to reach the grand final of the contest.

