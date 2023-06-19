This kills the battery: What mistake is often made when charging smartphones

The problem of battery degradation is common to all types of smartphones, regardless of their price category. Many users do not even realize that their actions can shorten the battery life. However, proper charging can significantly extend the life of your smartphone battery. Following a few "golden" rules will help keep it in good condition for a long period of time.

Here are some useful tips on how to properly charge your smartphone to preserve its battery for a long time:

Charge the battery to 80% and discharge it to at least 20%. It is recommended to charge the battery more frequently, but in short sessions, as this is beneficial for battery life Avoid leaving your phone on charge overnight. If necessary, set the limit to 80% using a special application such as Battery Charge Limit. Do not use your phone while it is charging. Frequent use of the phone while it is charging can cause it to overheat and slow down the charging process. Avoid using wireless chargers. This process can cause your phone to overheat, which can have a negative impact on the battery. Keep your phone from overheating. The battery loses capacity faster in a hot environment than in a cold one. It is important to avoid elevated temperatures as they can lead to faster battery degradation.

One of the main life hacks for properly charging your phone's battery is to use certified Lightning or USB-C cables, avoiding uncertified or cheap Chinese counterparts. It is important to use chargers with output parameters that meet the requirements of your smartphone.

In 2023, many manufacturers stopped including chargers in even the most budget-friendly smartphone models. As a result, many users choose cheap chargers to save money, without considering their compatibility with their devices.

By using original chargers that are designed specifically for your smartphone with the correct current and voltage settings, you will ensure optimal performance and extend battery life.

Remember that these recommendations may take some effort and getting used to in your daily life. But they will become good habits over time. Replacing your phone's battery is not only expensive, but it can also void your warranty for future device performance.

Remember that there are certain rules when charging your smartphone from a power bank. Thanks to them, your gadget will function well. Earlier, we wrote about a little trick that will help you charge your smartphone much faster and save your smartphone cable from breaking.

