This contradicts the data available to science: scientists detect strange signal from space repeating every 22 minutes

A curious object has been discovered in our galaxy that generates mysterious radio signals, as reported in a recent study published in the scientific journal Nature.

Read also: Scientists prove that the Earth's satellite has a solid metal core

This mysterious radio signal comes from a remote point located about 15 thousand light years from our planet. Researchers have suggested that this signal may be emitted by a hitherto unknown type of star.

This unusual object was named GPM J1839-10 and its radio signals have an interesting peculiar character. It emits radio waves at 22-minute intervals, which is an extremely slow frequency compared to other pulsating radio waves. It is also worth noting that the researchers have been able to track these signals for over 30 years, but they have been eluding researchers' attention until now.

Video of the day

Scientists are now suggesting that the source of this mysterious radio signal could be a magnet with a very slow rotation. However, this explanation contradicts the data available to modern science.

"If we assume that it is indeed a magnet, then this object should not generate radio waves. But we have detected their presence. It's not just a small radio signal, it's radio emissions that have been going on for at least 33 years. Regardless of the mechanism behind this phenomenon, it is truly impressive," the researchers note.

The interesting discovery of GPM J1839-10 has further deepened our understanding of the universe and cosmic phenomena. The scientists' proposed assumption about the origin of these strange radio signals remains a challenge for science and researchers continue to work on solving this mystery.

As a reminder, astronomers were able to detect a radio signal from a distant galaxy at a distance of 8.8 billion light years from Earth. It may be related to an alien civilization.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!