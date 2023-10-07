President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the events in Israel. He expressed his condolences to all people whose relatives and close friends were killed in the Hamas attack.

He announced this in his Telegram. He noted that terrorism should not be given any chance.

"Terrible news from Israel. My condolences to all those whose relatives and close friends were killed in the terrorist attack. We believe that the arrangement will be restored and terrorists will be destroyed. Nowhere in the world we should give a single chance to terror, because terror is always a crime not just against one country or its specific casualties, but against humanity as such and our entire world," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

According to him, terrorism is a crime against the world, regardless of who sponsors it. He emphasized that the world must be united and in solidarity so that terror could never conquer or break anyone's life anywhere.

"Israel's right to defense is beyond a shadow of doubt. All the circumstances of this terrorist attack must be clarified so that the world will know and bring to justice everyone who incited the attack and helped organize it," the President said.

He said that Ukrainians in the danger zone should carefully follow the instructions of the security forces on the ground where they are and closely monitor the information. The President also asked to take care of themselves, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Embassy in Israel are ready to help in any situation. In particular, an operational headquarters has been set up to help Ukrainians in Israel.

"If you need help, please immediately contact any of our diplomatic or consular missions in any way that is available to you. Every life matters! We condemn every act of terror," Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

The information about the possible death of one Ukrainian citizen is currently being checked and two of our citizens are being looked for.

As a reminder, on October 7, militants from the Gaza Strip fired more than 2,200 rockets at Israel in the morning. Fires broke out on the streets of several cities, causing deaths. Hamas also managed to infiltrate Israel. Street battles with terrorists took place in some cities.

