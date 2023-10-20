It's not melanoma: scientists name the deadliest form of skin cancer

A new study by scientists has shown that non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC) prevails among skin cancer types, rather than melanoma, as it was previously believed.

According to SciencAalert, the study conducted by researchers from the University Hospital of Nice in France used patient data collected by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (WHO).

The results of scientific research showed that 57,000 people died in 2020 due to melanoma, and non-melanoma skin cancer caused 63,700 deaths worldwide.

Read also: Can be transmitted even through water: a new type of cancer spreads like a virus

It is noted that NMSC was considered a less serious type of cancer. This disease and melanoma have some common features and are associated with exposure to ultraviolet radiation, which can cause cancer-causing mutations.

Non-melanoma cancer often goes undiagnosed due to a lack of awareness among both patients and doctors. NMSC is more associated with "chronic exposure" over a person's lifetime. Tumors are more likely to occur on the face and head.

Scientists say there are two types of NMSCs: basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and squamous cell carcinoma (SCC). They arise from a type of skin cell called keratinocytes (forming the outer layer of human skin). Mutations in keratinocytes caused by, for example, exposure to ultraviolet radiation can override the internal checks and balances that normally prevent uncontrolled cell division, leading to tumor formation.

And melanomas arise from cancer-activating mutations in another type of skin cell called melanocytes (which protect the skin from damage by producing melanin).

The study indicates that, like all cancers, the earlier NSCLC can be diagnosed and treated, the more likely a positive outcome is likely.

Previously, scientists have studied the impact of chemical fertilizers on the human body and concluded that they can destroy the brain.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!