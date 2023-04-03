'It was only supposed to be a manicure': Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughters overdid their father's makeup (funny video)

The famous American actor and bodybuilder Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock, showed how he spends time with his daughters. In particular, he allows 7-year-old Jasmine Lia and 4-year-old Tiana Gia to paint him.

On his Instagram, he posted a funny video of how his daughters persuaded him first to get a manicure, and then it came to makeup. It turned out that the actor's daughters had carefully painted him before an important conference in "Zoom".

"What starts off as “Daddy it’ll just be a manicure" the actor wrote and showed a photo of the "child's work".

Dwayne Johnson also showed a video of his daughters joking while painting his face and bald spot with bright pink lipstick.

He transmitted their dialogue:

- Daddy can we give you a makeover?

- No baby, daddy has a zoom meeting in 10min.

- PLEASE it’ll be quick!

- Ok, but make it quick but only do my nails and make me look handsome.

It all ended up with the actor, almost completely covered in lipstick, having to cancel the Zoom meeting.

"My two tornadoes laugh uncontrollably without any mercy. I spend an hour trying to wipe the lipstick off my head and face," The Rock commented on the children's jokes.

Previously, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson showed how his daughters put makeup on him and tried to turn him into a fairy.

