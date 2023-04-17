These colors will add years: how better not to dye your hair

Sometimes the desire to change a hairstyle or hair color can turn into a tragedy. Because in these important cases, the specifics of a specific appearance must be taken into account.

However, some shades significantly add years and make you look older. UAportal tells which hair colors should be avoided.

Silver-white or ash

This color is very close to natural gray hair, so it easily emphasizes problem areas of the skin. Most often, this color is suitable only for girls with expressive facial features, a clear jawline, and dark eyes.

Dark black and brown

Any very dark shades immediately emphasize dark circles, age spots, wrinkles, and other problems.

Stylists advise: the older you are, the lighter your hair color should be. Therefore, you can safely add a few light strands or make a transition from the roots to the tips.

Contrast painting

Contrast painting has long gone out of fashion, and can add many years. Equipment is getting cheaper, so it is better to give preference to crank or balayage.

Red hair

Red shades easily emphasize problem areas of your skin. For example, they make pigment spots, rashes, or couperosis more pronounced.

Very bright shades can make the image cheap and overly theatrical. If you want to dye your hair red, it is better to choose a more natural color, for example, red or copper.

