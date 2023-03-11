These three ingredients will replace eggs in baking: simple secrets of fasting dough

Despite the fact that most baking recipes contain eggs, you can avoid this product during fasting. Fasting dough will be just as good as the one with eggs.

Experts from Shuba gastro magazine are convinced of this. They advise using improvised products that almost everyone has in their kitchen to make the dough.

For example, a good substitute for eggs would be mashed boiled apples of unsweetened varieties. One egg will replace about 65g of applesauce.

Read also: How to make incredibly tender pumpkin puree soup for Great Lent

Mashed banana is another popular substitute for eggs, unless you're not put off by the mild banana flavour. Mashed pumpkin or avocado can also replace eggs. By the way, baked goods made with mashed potatoes will be dense and slightly moist.

Video of the day

Crushed flax or chia seeds will also help the dough become more moist and elastic. To replace one egg, grind a tablespoon of chia or flaxseed with 3 tablespoons of water in a blender.

Good egg substitutes are aquafaba and arrowroot, or nut oil.

Arrowroot is a South American tuber with a high starch content. Arrowroot is a starchy flour obtained from the rhizomes, tubers and fruits of some tropical plants. It resembles corn starch and is used in cooking, baking and various personal and household products. A mixture of 2 tablespoons of arrowroot powder and 3 tablespoons of water can be used to replace one egg.

Aquafaba is the liquid left over from cooking beans or pulses, or found in cans of canned chickpeas, peas or beans. The liquid is very similar in consistency to raw egg whites, making it a great substitute for many recipes. 3 tablespoons of aquafaba replaces an egg.

Read also: How to make a fasting and satisfying salad with potatoes and mushrooms

Nut oils, such as peanut oil, cashew oil or almond oil, can also be used to replace eggs in most recipes. One egg can be replaced with 3 tablespoons of nut oil.

By the way, there are also ready-made "egg replacer" powders of various brands on the market. They are usually made from potato starch, tapioca starch and baking powder. They are suitable for all types of baking and do not affect the taste of the finished product.

We also offer recipes for fasting dishes shared by Chef Klopotenko.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!