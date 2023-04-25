If your smartphone starts to slow down: how to free up space on your gadget

When your smartphone starts to run slowly, it may be because the internal memory is full. Some apps may become less efficient, and some may even stop working properly. One of the main sources of file system clogging is messengers.

Messengers usually store all the media files you share in your chats, as well as all your text or voice messages. This takes up a significant amount of space on your smartphone, which reduces the efficiency of the device.

To prevent memory usage, you can prevent messengers from automatically saving photos and videos to your smartphone. You can do this by changing the application settings.

Go to the "Settings" section in the messenger and find the "Data and storage usage" tab. Then turn off "Automatic downloading". This will not only reduce the memory load on your smartphone but also save mobile traffic.

Don't forget to also clear the cache to free up additional space on your device. This can be done through the settings of the messenger itself or through the settings of your smartphone. If you want your smartphone to remain efficient, you need to free up memory space in time and maintain the correct application settings.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!