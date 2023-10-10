Proper care of roses in fall is essential for them to survive the winter and thrive in spring and summer. However, if you lose this stage, the plants can die.

Roses can be vulnerable when the harsh winter weather comes. Gardeners need to take several measures to ensure that the plants survive, according to Express.co.uk.

Pruning roses is necessary to maintain the health, vigor and appearance of the plants. It not only improves the appearance of the plant, but also prevents the risk of a disease and stimulates new flowering.

Fall is not the perfect time to prune roses heavily, as it can encourage new growth that won't have enough time to get stronger before winter. Save significant pruning for late winter or early spring, when the plant is still dormant.

Remove the remains of faded flowers and fruits so that the rose does not waste energy on seed production. This encourages the plant to direct its energy to root and stem development during the winter.

Before the start of winter, be sure to remove all diseased or dead leaves from the rose bushes. This helps prevent the spread of fungal diseases and contributes to a healthier plant next season.

