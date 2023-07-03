If you run out of laundry detergent, you can make it yourself: a recipe

It's hard to imagine everyday life without laundry detergent, which helps us wash our clothes and keeps them clean. But what if you find that you've run out of laundry detergent and can't afford to buy any more?

It turns out that there are several alternative ways to do laundry without laundry detergent, as well as the ability to make your own detergent from a few available ingredients.

One of the easiest ways to wash clothes without laundry detergent is to use baking soda. Baking soda is great for removing dirt and odors. To do this, simply add a few tablespoons of baking soda to the washing machine drum with your laundry and start the wash cycle.

Another alternative is to use vinegar. Vinegar helps to remove odors and dirt, and makes the laundry soft and pleasant to the touch. Add about half a cup of vinegar to the drum with the laundry before starting the wash cycle.

If you want to make your own detergent, you will need laundry soap, baking soda, and hot water. Grate the soap and dissolve it in hot water. Add baking soda to enhance the instant properties of the detergent. Cool the mixture and use it as a laundry detergent.

Remember that before using any of the above methods, it is recommended to check its compatibility with the type of fabric and color of the garment. Some materials may be sensitive to certain ingredients, so pay special attention to this.

Remember that these methods can be temporary solutions, not permanent replacements for laundry detergent. Regular use of specialized laundry detergents is recommended to ensure quality washing and care for your items.

