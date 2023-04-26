Experts predict how much gasoline will rise in price in Ukraine

Since February, Ukraine has seen a gradual decline in gasoline prices. However, experts believe that Ukrainians should prepare for a rise in fuel prices very soon.

According to Volodymyr Omelchenko, Director of Energy Programs at the Razumkov Center, the return of the VAT rate to 20% will lead to a significant price increase. This could happen as early as this summer.

It is noted that in the summer of 2023, it is planned to return the pre-war excise and VAT rates on automotive fuel. It is expected that

gasoline will rise by UAH 10 per liter,

diesel fuel - by UAH 7 per liter,

automotive gas - by up to UAH 3 per liter.

According to experts, prices will rise in this way if global oil prices remain stable. However, there is already a tendency for fuel prices to rise.

