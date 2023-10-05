If your home is constantly full of dust despite your best efforts to clean it, the problem may be deeper than you think. There are probably hidden sources of dust in your home that go unnoticed. If you notice an aggravation of allergic reactions or feel that your home is becoming less clean than you would like, it may be time to do a thorough cleaning and get rid of the dust. Experts have provided tips on how to do this.

The main reason your home is dusty is probably insufficient ventilation. Combined with wet cleaning, this situation can contribute to the accumulation of not only dust but also dust mites. Dust mites can live in mattresses, pillows, and furniture upholstery. If you don't have anti-allergenic mattresses and pillow covers, you should consider purchasing them, as they can help prevent new dust mites from appearing and reduce irritation for people with allergies and asthma.

Another potential source of dust is your curtains. Regular dry cleaning or replacing your curtains with blinds can be a smart solution.

Carpets in your home can also hold a significant amount of dust. While you can't get rid of them completely, regular and thorough cleaning will help reduce dust accumulation.

Don't forget about your pets. To reduce the amount of dust they can bring into the house, it is recommended that you limit their access to the most contaminated areas of your home and take care of their hygiene regularly, for example, by bathing them more often.

