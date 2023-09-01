Experts answered which moles on the body bring good luck

Our ancestors believed that the strange spots on the human body were bestowed by higher powers and that they should not be counted. They believed that this could lead to a loss of success, which was granted by higher powers.

This is what radiotrek writes about.

There is also a belief that constantly looking at moles and counting them can reduce the number of happy days in life. These spots contain special energy that is of great importance to their owners.

Why moles are associated with good luck

According to folk beliefs, the more moles a person has on their body, the more opportunities they have in life. You just need to make an effort to achieve success, including a financial one.

Video of the day

If you have a lot of moles on your face and hands, it may indicate a happy life and the opportunity to become famous in your field.

If the moles are hidden from the eyes of others (under the hair or clothes), it can mean a successful life, especially on a financial level.

Moles on the left side of the woman's body can bring prosperity, while spots on the right side of the man's body indicate success.

Read also: Who should not be given watches and why: the meaning of superstition

A mole on the forehead or cheek can indicate happiness and good luck.

Moles around the lips indicate magnetism and the ability to attract attention, which can lead to success on stage or in politics.

A mole on the nose can bring good luck. It is believed that such people can "see" more and have good intuition.

To recap, we have already written about the money superstitions that do work.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!