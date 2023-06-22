In today's world, when our dependence on mobile devices is growing every day, problems with Wi-Fi connectivity can be a nuisance. Here's a look at why your mobile phone might not connect to Wi-Fi and how to fix it.

First of all, you need to check that you entered your password correctly. Often, failed attempts to connect to Wi-Fi can be the result of an incorrectly entered password. Make sure you enter the correct password and don't make any mistakes.

Restart the router: sometimes devices can have trouble getting an IP address from the router. Try rebooting your router by turning it off for a few seconds and then on again. This may resolve some connection issues.

Check for access restrictions: In some cases, your router settings may limit the number of connections or prevent certain devices from accessing the network. Make sure your router settings allow your phone to connect.

Update your device's software, as outdated software on your mobile phone can also cause problems with Wi-Fi connectivity. Check if there are any available system updates on your device and, if so, install them.

Turn Wi-Fi on your phone off and on and reconnect: try this simple step.

If none of these recommendations help to resolve the issue, we recommend contacting technical support or your Internet service provider for further assistance.

