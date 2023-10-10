Experts explained what clothes will help keep you warm in a cold house

The temperature outside is slowly dropping and soon it will be time to turn on the heating. However, many Ukrainians are worried about heating prices.

Experts advise heating a person, not a house, in particular, by dressing warmer. However, this advice has a few peculiarities, according to Express.co.uk.

The best way to stay warm is to wear thin layers of clothing that insulate the body and make it easier to regulate the temperature. Wearing socks and slippers can also keep your feet warm, especially if your house has cold floors.

Read also: Experts explain how to save up to 10% of heat during the heating season

Choose comfortable jumpers with a slightly high cut to wear many layers of clothing under them. Thick pants such as joggers can also keep you warm, and some have a fleece lining inside.

Wool is a great choice because it not only insulates but also regulates body temperature. Another way to stay warm in bed is to add extra blankets. At night, it is also advisable to wear bed socks and pajamas as an additional layer under the sheet.

Earlier, we wrote about how to reduce energy costs without sacrificing comfort.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!