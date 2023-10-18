Experts explained how to keep a pumpkin fresh for as long as possible: turn it over

Pumpkin is probably one of the most famous fall produce. They are perfect for recipes this time of year and are used for making soups, desserts or even bread.

Pumpkin seeds are also a great source of antioxidants, magnesium, and unsaturated fats that can be added to yogurt, cereal, or streusel for a healthy breakfast. There is a tip to how to keep pumpkins fresh for as long time as possible, Express.co.uk reports.

If your pumpkin is still uncut, it should be put in a cool and dark place. A cupboard works well for this purpose.

The ideal temperature for storing pumpkin is below 15°C. The main trick for storing pumpkin is to put it upside down so that the stalk looks down.

You should do this to is to prevent the pumpkin from being crushed and forming a flat spot, and to ensure that the pumpkin ripens evenly. This also prevents moisture from accumulating on the lid of the pumpkin, which prevents rotting or mold growth.

Storing the pumpkin upside down can also make it sweeter. If the stem is exposed to too much concentrated air, it can cause to it becoming tougher and more bitter.

