Experts explain how to keep bell peppers fresh for more than two weeks

Sweet peppers are loved for their flavour and crunch, but they can quickly become mushy if stored improperly. Peppers are usually stored in the fridge.

However, there is a trick that will keep peppers fresh and crisp for about two weeks. This involves moving the whole peppers to another container, according to Express.co.uk.

All you need is a zip-top bag and a paper towel to line it with. Simply take a paper towel folded in half and place it in the bag, then add one or two peppers and close it.

This method ensures that bell peppers stay fresh and unspoilt for weeks. The peppers should be washed and dried thoroughly before being sealed in a bag.

Note that green bell peppers keep longer than red or yellow ones.

Moisture is another factor that causes cut bell peppers to lose firmness and quality. Use an airtight container.

