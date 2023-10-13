The cold snap is coming soon, and many Ukrainians are expecting high heating bills. One question that is often discussed at this time of year is whether it is cheaper to keep the heating on low all day or to turn it on only when it is needed.

Experts have debunked the myth that it is cheaper to have central heating on all day. This was reported by Express.co.uk.

It is much more efficient and cheaper to set up the boiler to turn on when you need warm water or heating. It's also worth setting your thermostat to the temperature you want to have in your home.

Turning up the heat won't cause the system to heat up faster, but it will mean that it continues to burn energy for longer to reach that higher temperature. When the weather gets colder, there is a chance that the water in the boiler system will freeze if it is not in use.

Experts advise keeping the thermostat set to a minimum of 10°C to avoid the risk of pipes freezing. The ideal room temperature in winter is between 18°C and 20°C.

