Experts explained how to save up to 10% of heat during the heating season

As many people are worried about their electricity bills this heating season. However, living in cold conditions can cause various problems, such as dampness, mold, and respiratory problems.

The expert shared various ways to keep your home warm longer, including how a carpet can make all the difference. This was reported by Express.co.uk.

An uninsulated floor can cause up to 10% of heat loss in a home. By covering the floors with carpet, you help to retain more heat and help to warm the floor.

Experts advise choosing a neutral carpet with a fluffy texture, soft underfoot and warm. In addition to adding a carpet to the house, the heating expert recommended improving the insulation of the house to prevent heat loss and reduce the need for frequent use of central heating.

