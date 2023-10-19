Experts told us how to make incredibly fluffy pancakes in just 10 minutes

American pancakes are known for being incredibly loose. Achieving the right texture can be a challenge for novice cooks.

The fluffier the pancake, the more it can soak up delicious toppings and sauces such as maple syrup. "The trick" lies in the recipe for the batter, Express.co.uk reports.

To prepare it you will need:

200g plain flour;

one teaspoon of baking powder;

one teaspoon of baking soda;

a quarter teaspoon of salt;

one tablespoon of powdered sugar;

two large eggs;

100 ml of full-fat milk;

150 ml kefir (or yogurt);

25 g unsalted butter.

Read also: The hostess was told a recipe for omelet with zucchini for breakfast

Mix the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and sugar in a bowl. Add egg yolks and a little milk and mix until a thick paste is formed. Add the remaining milk and kefir and mix well.

The egg whites need to be beaten in a separate bowl to stiff peaks. Gently fold it into the batter. In the meantime, heat a frying pan and melt butter on it.

Pour in the batter and cook on the first side for about two minutes, until a few tiny bubbles start to appear on the surface and the edges look a little stiff. Carefully flip the pancakes and cook for about another minute or so, until they are nice and golden on the sides.

We also advise you to pay attention to the recipe for pumpkin porridge.

Want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !