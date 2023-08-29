Experts explained how to properly dry hydrangeas for winter decoration

Hydrangeas add fullness to any floral arrangement. Use this technique to dry the flowers and enjoy them all year round.

The process begins in late summer. You need to cut the flowers as soon as they become papery and less elastic than earlier in the season, according to Better Homes & Gardens.

The "paper" stage usually occurs at least six weeks after the flowers bloom, although sunlight can speed up the maturation. In the cool of the morning, cut the stems at an angle, remove the leaves, and place the cuttings in water.

Video of the day

Read also: How to make a wreath of dried hydrangeas: step-by-step instructions (photo)

Re-cut the stems to different lengths and place them in jars containing about 10 cm of water, about half a dozen stems per jar. By varying the stem height, each head benefits from air circulation, which is crucial during drying.

Place the jars out of direct sunlight or bright light for one to two weeks. If after this time the water has evaporated and the flowers are not yet dry, add more water and give the flowers more time to dry.

Earlier, we named the 10 most common mistakes you can make when growing hydrangeas.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!