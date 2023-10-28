Experts explained how to properly store lemons: will be juicy for a month

Lemons can be juiced, zested or sliced for cooking. They have a much longer shelf life in the refrigerator, however, it's not that simple.

According to Anina von Heften, co-founder of food delivery service Farm to the People, fresh lemons are best stored in airtight containers. This is reported by Express.co.uk.

Airtight containers help the fruit stay juicier and retain moisture for longer. It slows down the ripening process.

The cold environment in the refrigerator preserves the soft texture of the peel. When lemons are fresher, they are sweeter and less acidic than when they start to dry out, which happens faster than room temperature.

To preserve a cut lemon, cover the cut with plastic wrap and place the fruit in an airtight container.

