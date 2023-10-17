Experts shared how often you should change your bedding to maintain hygiene. Sarah Dempsey, a cleaning expert, explained that you should wash your bedding once a week.

If you sweat a lot at night, you should wash your bedding more often. This is reported by Express.co.uk.

As for pillows and bedding, you should clean them at least twice a year. Most down comforters can be washed in a washing machine.

Read also: You'll push away luck and happiness: what days you shouldn't change your bedding and why

It is best to wash bedding at a high temperature to keep it as clean as possible. Keep in mind that if you spend a lot of time in bed, your bedding should be as clean as possible.

Failure to wash your bedding regularly can lead to the development of bacteria and fungi.

To recap, we've talked about simple and effective ways to clean your mattress that will make your sleep calm and comfortable.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!