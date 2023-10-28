Eggplants are affordable and easy to use in a variety of recipes, but they are prone to spoilage. Extreme temperatures and damage can also ruin these vegetables.

As with most vegetables, the refrigerator is the best place to store eggplants before use. However, there is one compartment that will keep them fresh for even longer, according to Express.co.uk.

You can refrigerate your eggplants for about a week or leave them at room temperature, where they will be kept for three to four days. They should be kept away from bananas, apples, and pears.

Eggplants prefer places with high humidity, and the wettest place in the refrigerator is usually the crisper drawer. This is the recommended place to store in the refrigerator even if it is not the warmest.

Eggplants should always be placed either in a drawer or on a shelf near the door. If you choose the latter, placing the vegetables in plastic bags will help them retain moisture.

Cooked, sliced eggplants can be stored in the refrigerator, where they will last for three to four days in an airtight container.

