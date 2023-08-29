Experts have named the easiest way to help hydrangeas bloom brightly in autumn

Hydrangeas mostly bloom in late summer, but some gardeners have problems with this. The lack of flowers can indicate several common problems that have simple solutions.

Hydrangeas need care and the solution is to try to change certain factors in your garden.

The easiest factor to change is fertiliser, as hydrangeas prefer acidic soil. Any fertiliser or plant food that contains too much nitrogen can interfere with flowering.

Hydrangeas are also very particular about how much sunlight and shade they get per day. They will not bloom if you place them in the midday sun. Too much sunlight can cause the hydrangea to wilt.

Another factor that can prevent hydrangeas from blooming is where they were bought. If the hydrangea was bought from a florist, it will not bloom.

Hydrangea flowers are best planted in September, sometimes called "second summer" by gardeners, because there are many plants that develop better in lower temperatures.

All gardeners who are disappointed with this year's flower harvest should start planting hydrangeas now to make sure the roots take root and they will get lots of beautiful blooms next June.

