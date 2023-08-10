Experts have named the easiest method to get rid of slugs in the country without pesticides

Slugs and snails are attracted to a wide range of ornamental plants and vegetables. They can cause devastation in the garden by eating plant leaves, flowers and stems.

The annoying pests are most active at night, but usually leave noticeable silvery marks on patios, walls, and floors. To prevent slugs and snails from eating plants, it is not necessary to use pesticides, writes Express.co.uk.

In particular, you can use copper tape on plant pots to deter slugs and snails from eating plants. The reason copper tape repels slugs and snails is that it causes a harmless electric shock when they touch it.

Video of the day

Read also: Gardeners named simple remedies that will prevent cats from shitting on the site

Copper interferes with the slime of slugs and snails, so they avoid it. Planting slug-resistant plants and avoiding excessive watering can also help reduce their numbers.

Slugs do not like plants with a strong aroma, such as lavender, fennel, rosemary and wormwood.

Earlier, UAportal wrote how to help animals around us survive the period of intense heat, when thermometers rise to record levels.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!