Experts named the washing mode that will make the washing machine 'deadly'

Many people tend to wash clothes at low temperatures to save water and energy. However, experts warn that this can be harmful to health.

Studies have shown that the average washing machine load contains 100 million intestinal bacteria. These bacteria can cause skin infections, urinary tract infections and other diseases.

Low temperatures cannot kill these bacterias. Studies show that temperatures of 40 degrees or higher combined with bleach detergent is the only way to kill Staphylococcus aureus, which is linked to skin and urinary tract infections as well as pneumonia.

Experts recommend washing underwear, towels and items related to bathroom and kitchen at high temperature. They also recommend cleaning your washing machine weekly or monthly to remove bacteria and mold.

What to do if you do laundry at low temperatures

If you're washing at low temperatures, there are a few things you can do to reduce the risk of infections:

Add disinfectant to your regular detergent.

Wash clothes separately from your underwear, towels and items associated with the bathroom and kitchen.

Clean your washing machine regularly.

