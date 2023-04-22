Experts name foods that should not be stored on shelves in the refrigerator door

The temperature in the refrigerator is usually unevenly distributed, so it is important to properly arrange foods with different storage conditions in the refrigerator. The shelves on the doors of kitchen appliances deserve special attention.

Most refrigerators, for example, have special containers for storing eggs on the top shelves, but it turned out that there is no place for them there at all. According to the publication "House. How Everything Works", it is necessary to distribute the products directly on the shelves so that the refrigerator does not overheat and the food does not spoil.

The refrigerator door is the warmest and most exposed part of the refrigerator to temperature changes. You shouldn't store perishable foods, such as milk, eggs, and yogurt, especially if you open the door frequently.

Foods that contain preservatives, such as various ready-made jams, condiments, sauces, carbonated drinks, juices, and wine, are suitable for storage at the door.

Medicines should not be stored on the refrigerator door, or in it at all (also because children can easily get to them). Medicinal tinctures, ointments, or pills should be stored in accordance with the instructions. If the instruction states that the storage temperature should not exceed 5 degrees Celsius, then the refrigerator can be used as a "first aid kit," otherwise they have no place there.

It is better to store ready-to-eat food on the top shelf, as it is the warmest place in the refrigerator. Or you can put food there that may not spoil for a long time.

The best place for food in the refrigerator is the shelves with drawers. The temperature is almost always constant there, so these shelves are great for eggs, butter, milk, yogurt, and cheese.

The coldest part of the refrigerator is the bottom shelves. They are best for storing raw meat, fish, or perishable foods.

The drawers are usually used to store vegetables, fruits, herbs, and short-lived preserves.

