As winter approaches, many households will be looking for ways to cut their electricity bills. To help, experts have shared how you can save money.

Electrical appliances that are left on consume electricity even when they are not in use. This was reported by Express.co.uk.

The TV is one of the most energy-intensive devices when left on standby. If you turn it off completely, it will help reduce your electricity bill.

Modern gaming consoles are much more powerful than they used to be, meaning they consume much more power because they are connected to the Internet, even when they are in standby mode.

You should also unplug your washing machine. Although it consumes little in standby mode, the constant connection racks up electricity bills.

Other appliances that should be completely unplugged include kettles, toasters, desktop computers, and tumble dryers.

