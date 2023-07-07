Of course, sellers and plumbers benefit when the pipes and drain of a kitchen sink get clogged. The first ones instantly find good reasons to sell a food waste shredder (dispenser), while the latter offer their services quite persistently.

It's your choice whether or not to install a food dispenser, but some things should definitely not be sent on a "trip through the pipes."

Experts advise never to throw down the sink such waste like:

Celery, corn husks and asparagus can clog the sink with their fibers. Potato peels can also do the same if you peel vegetables in the sink. As potato peels are full of starch, they tend to stick together and can form a lump. Just don't throw them away, but use them as a natural fertilizer for plants in the garden.

Bones from poultry and fish should also not be poured down the drain, as they can clog pipes.

You should also avoid pouring coffee grounds, fat and oil down the drain, as they can settle on the pipe walls and form fatty deposits. Eggshells can also compromise the strength of the sewer system, so it is better to dispose of them in another way.

Tea leaves or herbal brews should not be flushed down the sink either, otherwise you will have to call plumbers.

Finally, flour in the sink can form a "dough" that can clog pipes. It is better to avoid pouring flour down the drain.

Keep these recommendations in mind and make sure that your don't put unwanted substances down the drain.

As a reminder, clogged pipes are a common problem in the kitchen. This is caused by food residues getting into the drain. However, you can protect yourself from this problem with foil balls.

