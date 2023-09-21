Experts have named the main rule of charging a smartphone that will help not to "kill" the battery

The average life of a smartphone battery is about 2-3 years. However, many smartphone owners do not take into account that users can significantly reduce this period due to improper charging.

If you follow these tips, you can extend the life of your smartphone battery and maintain its efficiency for a longer time, UNIAN reports. To keep your battery in the best condition, follow these recommendations:

Charge to 80% and discharge to 20% or use the "50-70%" tactic. Charge your smartphone to around 80% and discharge to 20% or so. This can improve battery life. Do not leave your phone on charge overnight. Charge your smartphone during the day and avoid leaving it plugged into the charger overnight. Avoid using your phone while it is charging. Using your smartphone while it is charging can cause it to overheat and shorten battery life. Charge the battery more frequently in short sessions. Short, frequent charging sessions (15-20 minutes) can be helpful in preserving battery life. Avoid wireless charging. Wireless charging can heat up your smartphone and degrade the battery. Use only original or certified cables and chargers. Using unauthorized cables can cause your smartphone to overheat and even damage it. Genuine cables provide the optimal voltage and current for safe and efficient charging.

